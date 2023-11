McCollum (lung) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

McCollum has already announced his intentions to play, and all signs point to him making his return. Looking ahead, it sounds like McCollum won't be able to play on Dec. 2 against the Bulls in Chicago, as he's not cleared to travel on airplanes yet. However, he does plan to make the trip to play against the Kings in Sacramento on Dec. 4.