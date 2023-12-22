McCollum closed Thursday's 123-104 win over the Cavaliers with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 34 minutes.

McCollum has been a consistent scorer since returning to the court in late November, tallying at least 17 points in nine of his last appearances. However, on Thursday, he supplemented his scoring by matching his second-highest total of the season in rebounds along with his season-high mark in steals. Over his 10 appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 19.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.