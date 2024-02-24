McCollum will not return to Friday's game against Miami with a left ankle issue. He finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.

The Pelicans initially said McCollum was questionable to return, only to rule him out a few minutes later. The severity of the injury is unknown, so the veteran should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago. Jose Alvarado started the second half in McCollum's place.