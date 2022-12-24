McCollum (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

McCollum dropped 40 points, nine assists and eight rebounds during Thursday's win over the Spurs, so it's a great sign to see him back on the court Friday despite being initially listed as questionable due to a calf injury. The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (COVID-19) and Brandon Ingram (toe), so they'll likely have to lean heavily on McCollum as a playmaker.