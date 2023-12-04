McCollum (chest/rest) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Kings.

McCollum wasn't available for Saturday's game after not being cleared for air travel until later in the weekend. The 11th-year pro will play in his third game since returning from a 12-game absence due to a small pneumothorax in his right lung. In the two games since his return, he has averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest.