McCollum (health and safety protocols) will not take the floor Friday versus the Grizzlies.

McCollum will skip his second consecutive game due to illness. He was listed as out Wednesday with a non-COVID illness, so it seems unlikely he will be sidelined too long. Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham could see extended run in his absence, while McCollum will shift his focus to Monday versus Oklahoma City for his next chance to return.