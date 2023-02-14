McCollum (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
McCollum was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, and he's since been downgraded to out. Jose Alvarado and Kira Lewis are two candidates to start at point guard in McCollum's absence.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Tending to sprained ankle•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Hits for 21 against Hawks•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Strong game from deep in win•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Ties for team lead in scoring•