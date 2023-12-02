McCollum (chest/rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

As expected, McCollum won't be available Saturday after playing Wednesday and Friday. Those were his first two games back following a 12-game absence due to a cracked rib and collapsed right lung, and he didn't miss a beat, averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes. While McCollum will get the night off Saturday, he's expected to return to action Monday versus the Kings, which is a quarterfinal matchup of the In-Season Tournament.