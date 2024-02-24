McCollum (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
The absence of McCollum is not surprising, as the veteran guard exited Friday's game against Miami with a left ankle injury, and it wouldn't be shocking if he has to miss a few more games. McCollum's next chance to play will come against the Knicks on Tuesday.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Exits early with ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 28 points Thursday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Delivers 26 points in win•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Regresses in low-scoring affair•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Logs 19 points in defeat•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads team with 25 points•