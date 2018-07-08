Alexander totaled 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 18 minutes during the Pelicans' 110-84 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

The 22-year-old has only seen eight games of NBA action, which came back in the 2015-16 season with the Trail Blazers. Before an ankle injury prematurely ended his 2017-18 campaign with the G-League's Wisconsin Herd, Alexander had turned in a solid 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 28 games. He'll look to continue flashing in summer league action and earn an opportunity to demonstrate his worth in training camp.