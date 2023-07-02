Zeller and the Pelicans agreed Sunday on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Zeller was a free agent for most of the 2022-23 campaign before latching on with Miami in mid-February. He carved out a solid reserve role with the Heat and appeared in 37 contests (two starts) over the final few months of the campaign, including postseason. He averaged just 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes during those appearances, but the 30-year-old still has a place in the league as a veteran presence off the bench.