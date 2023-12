Zeller provided four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds over 12 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Bulls.

Zeller scored four points in 12 minutes, having now played at least that much in three straight games. Despite featuring in the rotation on a most consistent basis, Zeller provides very little outside of rebounds. He could be utilized for streaming purposes in deeper formats but would need an injury to Jonas Valanciunas to have any chance at 12-team success.