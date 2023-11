Zeller accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds over five minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 win over the Mavericks.

With Larry Nance (ribs) sidelined, Zeller is the primary backup center behind Jonas Valanciunas. However, Zeller has played double-digit minutes just twice over the Pelicans' last five games. New Orleans is opting to go smaller with its second unit, with Zion Williamson and now Naji Marshall -- who recently made his season debut -- operating as small-ball centers.