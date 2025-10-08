Carton agreed to a training camp contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Carton will join the Pelicans ahead of the regular season, though it's more likely he'll play for the club's G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, in the 2025-26 campaign. The 25-year-old guard appeared in 22 G League outings between the San Diego Clippers and Raptors 905 in 2024-25, during which he averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 29.6 minutes per game.