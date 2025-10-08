Pelicans' D.J. Carton: Waived by New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pelicans Keith Smith of Spotrac.com Carton on Wednesday, Keith Smith reports.
Carton signed with the Pelicans on Thursday. He was signed to be waived and have him suit up for the G League's Birmingham Squadron to start the 2025-26 campaign.
