Plowden agreed Tuesday with the Pelicans on an Exhibit 10 contract, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Though Plowden is unlikely to win a spot on the Pelicans' season-opening roster, he'll join the club for training camp and will likely report to the organization's G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, if he gets cut. Plowden, an undrafted rookie wing out of Bowling Green, earned the Exhibit 10 deal after participating in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Pelicans earlier this month. Over three games in Las Vegas, Plowden averaged 11.3 points and 4.0 assists in 16.1 minutes while shooting 64.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line.