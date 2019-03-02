Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: Expected to debut next week

Bertans (not injury related) is expected to make his Pelicans debut sometime next week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Bertans inked a two-year deal with the Pelicans on Feb. 28, opting to head stateside after spending the past three seasons in the EuroLeague. The 53.6 percent three-point shooter will get his things in order before arriving in the United State and playing for the Pelicans.