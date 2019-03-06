Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: Not playing Wednesday

Bertans (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Bertans' contract with the Pelicans has been finalized, but the Latvian shooting guard's team debut remains delayed while he tends to the personal matter. Once he gets some time to practice with his new squad, Bertans will likely fill a limited role off the bench.

