Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: Not playing Wednesday
Bertans (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Bertans' contract with the Pelicans has been finalized, but the Latvian shooting guard's team debut remains delayed while he tends to the personal matter. Once he gets some time to practice with his new squad, Bertans will likely fill a limited role off the bench.
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...