Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: Off injury report
Bertans (personal) wasn't on Saturday's injury report, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It remains unclear if Bertans will take the court Sunday, however his absence from Saturday's injury report is encouraging. The Latvian guard, who signed with the Pelicans on February 28th, has yet to play in a game this season while dealing with a personal matter. A clear indication of Bertans availability should be made prior to tipoff Sunday, but even if he's given the green light, Bertans likely won't have a very large role.
