Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: One assist in NBA debut
Bertans finished with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist in six minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.
Bertans played sparingly in his NBA debut, as he was one of two Pelicans to earn single-digit minutes. He has a reputation as a three-point shooter, but he wasn't able to hoist any in this one. Bertans is likely to see more minutes going forward, especially on nights when Anthony Davis sits. However, fantasy owners should take a wait-and-see approach with Bertans, and thus he can be left on waiver wires at least until he starts earning decent minutes.
