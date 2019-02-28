Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: Signs with Pelicans
Bertans signed a two-year contract with the Pelicans on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bertans will head stateside after spending the last three seasons playing in the EuroLeague. He started 11 of the 22 games he appeared in with Olimpia Milan this season and averaged just 6.4 ppg, but he did shoot a EuroLeague-best 53.6 percent from behind the arc. The Pelicans are banking he will be as effective as a shooter as younger brother Davis Bertans of the Spurs, who is second in the NBA from three-point range at 46.9 percent.
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...