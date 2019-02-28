Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: Signs with Pelicans

Bertans signed a two-year contract with the Pelicans on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bertans will head stateside after spending the last three seasons playing in the EuroLeague. He started 11 of the 22 games he appeared in with Olimpia Milan this season and averaged just 6.4 ppg, but he did shoot a EuroLeague-best 53.6 percent from behind the arc. The Pelicans are banking he will be as effective as a shooter as younger brother Davis Bertans of the Spurs, who is second in the NBA from three-point range at 46.9 percent.