Pelicans' Dairis Bertans: Will be available

Bertans will be available to make his Pelicans debut Sunday against the Hawks, Pels radio voice Sean Kelley reports.

This will be the first game for which Bertans is available after he signed with the Pelicans on the final day in February. The brother of San Antonio's Davis Bertans, Dairis was previously playing with Olimpia Milan in the EuroLeague, where he shot better than 50 percent from three.