The Knicks traded Terry and two second-round picks to the Pelicans on Thursday in exchange for Jose Alvarado, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Just over 12 hours ago, Terry was traded to New York in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele, and now he's headed to New Orleans, where his role will likely be muted. He averaged at least 11 minutes per game in each of the past three seasons for Chicago, but his production has been lackluster. He can be considered questionable to suit up in Minnesota on Friday.