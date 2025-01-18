Theis recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 136-123 win over the Jazz.

Making his first start for the Pelicans since Nov. 25, Theis made an immediate impact in his return to the first unit with his highest scoring output of the year in a season-high 28 minutes. Having now played eight games as a starter, the veteran big man has averaged 6.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 17.9 minutes as a member of New Orleans' starting lineup. With starting center Yves Missi (illness) presumably just day-to-day, Theis doesn't appear to be the most appealing cursory pickup in fantasy leagues despite Friday's outburst.