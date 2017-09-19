Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans
Cunningham agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Cunningham, who declined his $3.1 million player option for 2017-18 with the Pelicans, will end up re-signing with the team for less money. He was likely hoping for a more lucrative, long-term deal after shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc last season, but seemingly struggled to find any suitors. Cunningham posted 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game last season in New Orleans and will probably see a similar workload during the upcoming 2017-18 campaign. Due to his role, he should be targeted in only deep fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Set to decline player option•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Modest production in Saturday start•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Sharp despite return to bench•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Will head back to bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Rather unproductive while filling in•
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...