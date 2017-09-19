Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans

Cunningham agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Cunningham, who declined his $3.1 million player option for 2017-18 with the Pelicans, will end up re-signing with the team for less money. He was likely hoping for a more lucrative, long-term deal after shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc last season, but seemingly struggled to find any suitors. Cunningham posted 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game last season in New Orleans and will probably see a similar workload during the upcoming 2017-18 campaign. Due to his role, he should be targeted in only deep fantasy leagues.