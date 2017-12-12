Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Did not play Monday

Cunningham (knee) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets shortly after being named as a starter, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Cunningham was initially slated to start Monday, but was ruled out just before tipoff with a knee injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, making Cunningham questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. Darius Miller got the start in place of Cunningham and would likely get the start Wednesday again if Cunningham is unable to play.