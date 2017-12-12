Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Did not play Monday
Cunningham (knee) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets shortly after being named as a starter, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Cunningham was initially slated to start Monday, but was ruled out just before tipoff with a knee injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, making Cunningham questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. Darius Miller got the start in place of Cunningham and would likely get the start Wednesday again if Cunningham is unable to play.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Last minute scratch from starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Shifting to bench role Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...