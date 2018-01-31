Cunningham (back) did not return to Tuesday's game against the Kings, finishing with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 10 minutes.

Cunningham picked up his second straight start at power forward with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) done for the year, but suffered a lower back injury and wasn't able to finish the contest. The exact severity is still unclear and there's certainly a chance he misses more time, so tentatively consider him questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Thunder. Despite being elevated into the top unit, Cunningham shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes once healthy. The Pelicans are also exploring the trade market for a potential addition to the frontcourt, which would also hurt Cunningham's value.