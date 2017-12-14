Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Expected to play Wednesday
Cunningham (knee) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Cunningham was a late scratch from Monday's tilt with the Rockets, but appears to be ready to rejoin the lineup Wednesday. However, with Anthony Davis (groin) expected back as well, Cunningham will have to settle for a reserve role, which will limit his overall impact for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Did not play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Last minute scratch from starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.