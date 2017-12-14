Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Expected to play Wednesday

Cunningham (knee) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Cunningham was a late scratch from Monday's tilt with the Rockets, but appears to be ready to rejoin the lineup Wednesday. However, with Anthony Davis (groin) expected back as well, Cunningham will have to settle for a reserve role, which will limit his overall impact for fantasy purposes.

