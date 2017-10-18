Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Expected to start Wednesday
Cunningham is expected to serve as the Pelicans' starting small forward in their season opener Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
While Cunningham's starting assignment may be enough to lock him into a 20-plus-minute role to begin the season, don't expect him to deliver much in terms of fantasy value while he shares the court with high-usage players in Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday. In his 35 starts in 2016-17, Cunningham averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game. Tony Allen and Darius Miller will likely pick up most of the playing time at small forward when Cunningham is on the bench.
