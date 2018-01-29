Cunningham scored eight points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding even rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Clippers.

Those who rostered Cunningham on their DFS team hoping for a big spike in his production with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) on the shelf likely weren't satisfied with this performance, but the veteran forward's track record doesn't suggest he's capable of fantasy-worthy numbers even with a starter's workload. Cunningham hasn't scored in double digits since Dec, 10, and while his new starting role should eventually allow him to break that streak, he'll remain a secondary option at best in the Pelicans offense.