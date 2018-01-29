Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Ineffective in Sunday's start
Cunningham scored eight points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding even rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Clippers.
Those who rostered Cunningham on their DFS team hoping for a big spike in his production with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) on the shelf likely weren't satisfied with this performance, but the veteran forward's track record doesn't suggest he's capable of fantasy-worthy numbers even with a starter's workload. Cunningham hasn't scored in double digits since Dec, 10, and while his new starting role should eventually allow him to break that streak, he'll remain a secondary option at best in the Pelicans offense.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting in place of DeMarcus Cousins•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Set for increased role•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Slated to come off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...