Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Last minute scratch from starting lineup

Cunninham is now considered questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a knee injury, as well as a last minute scratch from the starting lineup,

The team announced Cunningham would start in place of Anthony Davis (left adductor) roughly 30 minutes before game-time, but replaced Cunningham with Darius Miller moments before tip-off. Cunningham was not on the injury report heading into the game, so it remains to be seen what happened to cause the late switch. His status is up on the air at this point.