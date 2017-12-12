Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Last minute scratch from starting lineup
Cunninham is now considered questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a knee injury, as well as a last minute scratch from the starting lineup,
The team announced Cunningham would start in place of Anthony Davis (left adductor) roughly 30 minutes before game-time, but replaced Cunningham with Darius Miller moments before tip-off. Cunningham was not on the injury report heading into the game, so it remains to be seen what happened to cause the late switch. His status is up on the air at this point.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Shifting to bench role Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...