Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: No longer listed on injury report

Cunningham (back) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Cunningham injured his back during Saturday's matchup with the Heat, though it appears it was just a minor ailment. He's been cleared ahead of Wednesday's contest and should resume his role backing up the two forward spots. Over his last 10 games, Cunningham has averaged 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds across 24.1 minutes, which keeps him off the radar in most fantasy formats unless an injury were to occur.