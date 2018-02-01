Cunningham (back) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Cunningham was forced to leave just 10 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Kings after suffering a lower back injury, but it doesn't appear to be anything too serious. While Cunningham is set to return Friday, the Pelicans also may be introducing their newest frontcourt member, Nikola Mirotic, who the team traded for on Thursday. If Mirotic is made active, he's expected to start at power forward, which would send Cunningham back to a reduced role off the bench.