Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's win

Cunningham recorded eight points (4-6 FG) and four rebounds over 21 minutes Wednesday in a win over the Bucks.

After being ruled out just before the start of Monday's game, Cunningham was good to go Wednesday and saw about his usual role. The injury didn't seem to limit Cunningham at all Wednesday, and shouldn't be an issue going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop