Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's win
Cunningham recorded eight points (4-6 FG) and four rebounds over 21 minutes Wednesday in a win over the Bucks.
After being ruled out just before the start of Monday's game, Cunningham was good to go Wednesday and saw about his usual role. The injury didn't seem to limit Cunningham at all Wednesday, and shouldn't be an issue going forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Did not play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Last minute scratch from starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.