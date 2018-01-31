Cunningham suffered a lower back injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Cunningham is expected to see increased minutes for the remainder of the season with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) sidelined, as the veteran is coming off a 28-minute outing against the Clippers on Sunday. He is getting treatment on his lower back, leaving Cheick Diallo to open up the second half as the starting power forward.