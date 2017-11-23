Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Wednesday
Cunningham is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right knee injury.
While Cunningham is sidelined, Tony Allen and E'Twuan Moore will seemingly help pick up slack at the position. More word on the severity of the injury should arrive during the game or afterward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Shifting to bench role Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: To start at small forward in preseason opener•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Set to decline player option•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...