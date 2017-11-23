Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Wednesday

Cunningham is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right knee injury.

While Cunningham is sidelined, Tony Allen and E'Twuan Moore will seemingly help pick up slack at the position. More word on the severity of the injury should arrive during the game or afterward.

