Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return
Cunningham suffered a back injury and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Heat,
Darius Miller and E'Twaun Moore will get extra run as a result of the injury. If Cunningham doesn't return Saturday, he'll have multiple days to recover before New Orleans next plays Wednesday at home against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Did not play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Last minute scratch from starting lineup•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Monday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...