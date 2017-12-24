Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return

Cunningham suffered a back injury and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Heat,

Darius Miller and E'Twaun Moore will get extra run as a result of the injury. If Cunningham doesn't return Saturday, he'll have multiple days to recover before New Orleans next plays Wednesday at home against Brooklyn.

