Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Wednesday

Cunningham (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Cunningham was a late scratch for Monday's game against the Rockets due to an unspecified knee injury. It doesn't appear to be serious, however, as he's being listed as questionable in advance of Wednesday's game. An update on his status will likely be provided after he tests the injury out in morning shootaround. Anthony Davis (groin) is also being listed as questionable. If one, or both, of Davis and Cunningham are out, the Pelicans may have to dig deep for frontcourt depth.