Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Returning to bench Friday
Cunningham, with Anthony Davis (groin) back in the starting five and expected to play around 25 minutes, will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Kings.
Cunningham had started the three games Davis was sidelined for, averaging 8.7 points and 9.0 rebounds across 25.0 minutes. Despite coming off the pine, he may not see much of a role reduction, as he's averaging 22.9 minutes per game on the season, posting 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.
