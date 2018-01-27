Cunningham finished with just five points, three rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 115-113 victory over the Rockets.

Cunningham saw just 15 minutes off the bench Friday but could be in line for increased minutes with DeMarcus Cousins ruled out for the season with an Achilles injury. Cunningham could move into the starting lineup and will absorb some of Cousins' usage, along with Darius Miller and possibly Cheick Diallo. Cunningham's increase in minutes will not necessarily boost his value in any way and he is still not worth owning except in deeper leagues.