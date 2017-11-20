Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Shifting to bench role Monday

Cunningham will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Thunder, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Cunningham has started all 16 games he's played in this season, but hasn't necessarily been the most effective player, averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across 25.3 minutes. That prompted the Pelicans to move E'Twaun Moore into the top unit at small forward, with Cunningham coming off the bench. Either way, Cunningham shouldn't be on the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues due to his low production across the board.