Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Slated to come off bench Friday
Cunningham, with Anthony Davis' (ankle) return, will head back to the bench for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
Even though Cunningham started Wednesday's game at Memphis, he played just 18 minutes. So, in heading back to the bench, his run likely won't take a significant dive.
