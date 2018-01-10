Cunningham will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

The Pelicans are set to be without Anthony Davis (ankle) on Wednesday, which allows Cunningham to pick up the start in his place. While Cunningham should see an expanded role, he doesn't necessarily make for the best DFS play for Wednesday's slate, as he's only averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds across 25.3 minutes in 19 previous starts this season.