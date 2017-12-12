Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Monday
Cunningham will get the start at power forward for Monday's matchup against the Rockets.
Cunningham will get the start in place of Anthony Davis (left adductor). He had started in Davis' place three of the previous five games, and posted 8.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks. and 1.0 triples across 24.9 minutes during that span. He is likely in line for a similar workload Monday.
