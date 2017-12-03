Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday

Head coach Alvin Gentry said Cunningham will start Saturday against Portland.

As expected, Cunningham will step into the starting lineup in place of the injured Anthony Davis (pelvis). The big man is averaging a modest 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per game so far this season.

