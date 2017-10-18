Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Wednesday

Cunningham, as expected, will start Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Last season, Cunningham played 25.0 minutes per game but averaged just 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. So, even if he sees a significant bump in workload this season, it seems unlikely to translate into meaningful fantasy production.

