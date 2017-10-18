Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Wednesday
Cunningham, as expected, will start Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Last season, Cunningham played 25.0 minutes per game but averaged just 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. So, even if he sees a significant bump in workload this season, it seems unlikely to translate into meaningful fantasy production.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: To start at small forward in preseason opener•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Set to decline player option•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Modest production in Saturday start•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....