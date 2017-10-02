Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: To start at small forward in preseason opener
Cunningham is expected to start at small forward for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Bulls.
Cunningham re-signed with the Pelicans to a one-year, $2.3 million contract this summer and it appears he'll get the first shot to start alongside Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in the frontcourt. Still, E'Twaun Moore and Tony Allen are likely still in the conversation and could rotate in as starters throughout the preseason schedule. It will be a competition to monitor throughout the exhibition slate though even if Cunningham earns a role in the top unit, he's still not the most intriguing fantasy option and would be the last option offensively behind the likes of Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, Davis and Cousins.
