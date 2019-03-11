Pelicans' Darius Miller: Career-high seven dimes in loss
Miller amassed 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Hawks.
Miller finished with a career high assist total while earning the fifth-most minutes on the team. He has scored exactly 10 points in three of the last five games, with the other two being single-digit efforts. Miller remains a decent option in deeper leagues if you're desperate for three-point shooting, otherwise he has little value.
