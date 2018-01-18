Pelicans' Darius Miller: Collects 17 points off bench Wednesday
Miller registered 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 94-93 loss to the Hawks.
Miller hasn't seen 30 minutes since the first Pelicans' game of the new year, and he made the most of his opportunity Wednesday night, pouring in his second-highest point total of the season. The Pelicans use a small rotation of nine guys, and without a true small forward in the starting lineup, along with Anthony Davis struggling Wednesday, Miller saw a fair share of minutes and shot lights out in those minutes, missing just two shots. Miller is still too inconsistent to trust, but he has potential on the Pelicans to carve out a niche for himself off the bench.
