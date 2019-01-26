Pelicans' Darius Miller: Coming off bench Saturday
Miller will come off the bench Saturday against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With the Pelicans' frontcourt decimated, Miller started Thursday's game against the Thunder. However, with E'Twaun Moore (rest) back in the fold, Miller will return to his usual role off the bench. Over the past six games, he's averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 30.5 minutes.
